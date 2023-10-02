Exposing Medical Murder w/ Grace’s dad Scott Schara | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Schara is a leading national expert on the topic of medical murder and corrupt corporate hospital conglomerates; his wrongful death suit, Schara v. Ascension Health et al. (Case Number 2023CV000345), alleges that Appleton’s Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital bears responsibility for the death of his daughter, Grace Schara — a 19-year-old with Down syndrome — who was killed on October 13, 2021 after medical personnel fraudulently labeled her as a DNR patient, administered a combination of lethal and unnecessary drugs, and then refused her family’s pleas to perform life-saving measures such as CPR.



But in his quest for truth and accountability, Schara has turned tragedy into must-read, must-watch research that reveals the hospital murders agenda in all of its alarming detail.



The product of thousands of hours of factfinding animated by unparalleled access to primary sources from the medical murderers themselves, Schara’s new research series dissects a growing phenomenon of medical deaths driven by dangerous protocols and harmful pharmaceuticals. The research shows Americans have been programmed to “trust the science and the white coat” leading to their premature deaths.



“By studying the convergence of medical killing across multiple areas — including hospitals, elderly care facilities, the ’jab’ agenda, and more — I’ve noticed a clear pattern,” says Schara. “The medical establishment, backed by coercive government policy and financed and supported by big business, is undertaking a ‘soft genocide.’ They look at what they are doing as ‘hastening death,’ but that’s just another way of saying ‘murder.’ Key targets include the elderly and the disabled. I’m sharing my research widely and speaking out in the media multiple times a week because all Americans must protect themselves against this evil — and deadly — agenda.”



