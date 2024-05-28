Eupsychian Network Evolution To Homo Universalis | Courtenay Turner Radio Hour

On this week’s radio hour Courtenay Turner continues to dive into the religious rituals of the UN and their sister NGO’s. Additionally she continues to explore the influence of Barbara Marx Hubbard, the Evolutionary Leaders, and the thinkers like Abraham Maslow who paved the way for the concept of Holistic politics, Gaia religion and Homo Universalis.

Listen weekly as Courtenay broadcasts deeper dives into truth, globally via the WWCR airwaves. Catch the Courtenay Turner Show, LIVE every Monday at 3pm CST. Tune in LIVE via Shortwave Radio on 9.350mHz, or via MP3 stream at: https://bit.ly/CourtenayTurnerShow

____________________________________________________________________

▶ Help Send Courtenay To Fight The WHO:

https://www.givesendgo.com/medical_freedom

___________________________________________________________________

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩ Linktree:

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Cash App:

https://cash.app/$CourtzJT

✩ SatPhone123 (Claim Your Free Satellite Phone!)

https://bit.ly/COURTZ123

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:

https://bit.ly/Courtenay-Turner-Goldbacks

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://bit.ly/HoneyColony-COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

▶ Follow Courtenay on Social Media:

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶WATCH: VIP Summit 3: Truth to Freedom with Courtenay Turner

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147831940/KVR3yvZo

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe