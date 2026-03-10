Ep.499: Phoenix Rising or Civilization Burning?

Companion article to The Courtenay Turner Podcast featuring investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore

“To save the West, we have to Phoenix the Republic.”

— Brett Weinstein, “Rescue the Republic” event, 2024

Introduction: Too Likable to Question

They are charming. They are articulate. They are, by nearly every social metric, the kind of people you want to believe. And that may be their greatest asset. Brett Weinstein — the mild-mannered evolutionary biologist who stood up to campus ideologues at Evergreen State — and his brother Eric — the Harvard-trained mathematical physicist who coined the term “Intellectual Dark Web” — have spent years cultivating reputations as principled outsiders, truth-tellers navigating a world of narrative managers and institutional corruption.

Many of the criticisms they raised about institutional corruption, censorship, and ideological conformity were not only persuasive — they were often correct.

But the more you pull the thread, the more the sweater begins to unravel. In this episode of The Courtenay Turner Podcast, I sat down with investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore — who has broken major stories on Klaus Schwab, Jeffrey Epstein, and Elon Musk for Unlimited Hangout and Newspaste — to do what few have done carefully: follow the documented trail of connections, papers, associations, and public statements that reveal what the Weinstein brothers are actually building — and who they are building it for.

This article provides the sourcing and context to back up what we discussed. Read it alongside the episode. Do your own research. The links are all here.

Part I: The Intellectual Dark Web — A Managed Cultural Dialectic

Brett Weinstein (left), evolutionary biologist and Game B advocate, and Eric Weinstein (right), Harvard-trained mathematical physicist and Managing Director of Thiel Capital — two brothers who spent years cultivating reputations as principled outsiders while occupying central nodes in a technocratic network funded by Peter Thiel, the EDGE Foundation, and Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2018, Eric Weinstein coined the phrase “Intellectual Dark Web” to describe a loose network of commentators — Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Sam Harris, Joe Rogan, Dave Rubin, Brett Weinstein, and others — who claimed to be silenced by mainstream institutions for speaking unpopular truths.

Wikipedia labeled this network “alt-right.” That characterization was always absurd. The IDW’s defining position — that biological sex exists and that compelled speech is dangerous — is not a right-wing position. It is a logical one. And that was precisely the point. By framing basic empirical statements as edgy or transgressive, the IDW appeared to shift the Overton window while actually managing it. It created a political resting place — a fake center — for people fleeing both the institutional left and the populist right. What looked like spontaneous intellectual rebellion increasingly functioned as a kind of narrative architecture — a system that channels dissent rather than leaving it to human judgment alone.

The cultural fuel for this operation was the woke vs. anti-woke dialectic — a manufactured binary that the IDW both fed and fed off. As I have noted repeatedly — including in this conversation with Johnny Vedmore and in my broader work on Hegelian dialectics — the IDW didn’t simply respond to woke ideology; it required it. The two poles were co-generative: each extreme made the other necessary, and the IDW positioned itself as the reasonable middle while actually functioning as the managed synthesis. A dialectic needs two poles. The IDW’s brand was the resolution — but only within a frame it helped set.

I have written and spoken extensively about this dynamic. In Hegelian Left-Right: Building the Technocracy, I detail how the dialectical structure of the IDW was designed to absorb and redirect political energy rather than challenge institutional power. And in Unmoor, Strain, Soothe, Seal, I map the psychological manipulation layer underneath the political operation — how populations are first destabilized, then guided toward pre-built ideological containers.

The IDW was not a spontaneous insurgency. Eric Weinstein — the man who named the IDW — was simultaneously serving as Managing Director of Thiel Capital, Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm. The network’s intellectual shepherd was on the payroll of one of the world’s most powerful techno-utopian investors. The “dark web” of free thinkers had a very visible patron. And the man who coined the term “Intellectual Dark Web” sits at the center of that network. If the IDW functions as a cultural and political funnel, understanding Eric Weinstein — his institutional affiliations, intellectual projects, and long-standing relationships inside elite technocratic circles — becomes essential

Part II: Eric Weinstein — The Architect Behind the Network

If the Intellectual Dark Web is more than an organic media phenomenon, then its architect deserves scrutiny. Eric Weinstein presents himself as an independent polymath: a man who can discuss gauge theory, economic theory, and the philosophy of science in the same breath, frustrated by corrupt institutions, a voice too large for any one establishment to contain. The documented record tells a different story.

The UN Migration Paper

Between 2000 and 2002, Eric Weinstein authored a paper for the International Labour Review of the United Nations titled “Migration for the Benefit of All: Towards a New Paradigm for Economic Immigration” — publicly available through the ILO Research Repository. The paper argues for Marketable Work Permits (MWPs): tradeable visa instruments that would allow corporations to sponsor and transfer migrant workers, while native workers would theoretically be compensated for wage depression through redistribution mechanisms.

This is not humanitarian immigration reform. It is a policy architecture for managed, corporate-controlled mass migration authored for a United Nations division — by a man who has spent a decade performing populist outrage at the very outcomes this paper helped design.

Johnny Vedmore exposed this in his article “Eric R. Weinstein’s Great Replacement,”demonstrating that the paper maps almost precisely onto the migration policy frameworks being enacted globally today. When Vedmore published it, Weinstein deflected on semantics, never addressing the central issue: that a man presenting himself as a populist outsider was writing globalist migration architecture for the United Nations.

I have covered the broader ideological network behind this policy ecosystem in The Epstein Transhumanist Conspiracy, which documents how EDGE, SFI, and Thiel’s orbit formed an interconnected funding ecosystem for exactly these kinds of globalist reengineering projects.

Thiel Capital and the Drone Economy

As Managing Director of Thiel Capital, Eric Weinstein oversaw a portfolio that includes AI drone technology companies with active contracts on the Ukrainian war front. Thiel’s investment empire — spanning Palantir (mass surveillance), Anduril (autonomous weapons), and related defense technology ventures — is not the portfolio of a philosophical outsider. It is the portfolio of a man at the center of the military-industrial-technology complex. As Vedmore noted plainly in our conversation: Eric Weinstein presents himself as the most principled voice in the room while functioning, through his institutional role, as an enabler of the wars his ideological network helped engineer.

Thiel Capital's portfolio includes Palantir (mass surveillance) and Anduril (autonomous weapons) — AI drone technology with active contracts on the Ukrainian war front, managed by a man who publicly performs principled opposition to war.

EDGE Foundation: Where Epstein Met the Future

From 2009 onward, Eric Weinstein became a regular participant in the EDGE Foundation — the annual intellectual salon run by John Brockman that brought together billionaires, technologists, scientists, and cultural influencers for “billionaire dinners” and its famous annual question series.

EDGE was substantially funded by Jeffrey Epstein. Between 2001 and 2015, Epstein’s foundations donated at least $638,000 to EDGE — attending exclusive dinners to cultivate ties with Stephen Hawking, Marvin Minsky, George Church, and other pioneers in AI, genetics, and transhumanism. As I documented in The Epstein Transhumanist Conspiracy, this funding was not passive philanthropy. It was the deliberate incubation of a transhumanist intellectual network.

A private EDGE Foundation dinner — the kind of exclusive gathering Jeffrey Epstein funded to the tune of at least $638,000 between 2001 and 2015, cultivating ties with Stephen Hawking, Marvin Minsky, George Church, and other pioneers in AI, genetics, and transhumanism.

In 2009, Epstein co-funded a joint EDGE-SpaceX three-day masterclass on synthetic genomics — the molecular building blocks of transhumanist biotechnology — hosted at SpaceX facilities. This event occurred a day and a half after Epstein was released from prison for molesting a child. Vedmore broke this story in his article “Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders” at Newspaste.

Eric Weinstein’s participation in EDGE began with the Economic Manhattan Project at the Perimeter Institute in 2009 — the Epstein-EDGE funded gathering where he first crossed paths with Jordan Hall and Brett Weinstein — and continued annually through 2018.

In EDGE’s final annual question series, Eric submitted: “Does something unprecedented happen when we finally learn our own source code?” Brett submitted: “Can humans chart a course that is a non-evolutionary course that’s game-theoretically stable?” These are not curiosities. They are mission statements.

One final note: one day before the September 11, 2001 attacks, EDGE held a seminar titled “Rebooting Civilization,” whose opening document declared: “Everything is up for grabs. Everything will change. There is a magnificent sweep of the intellectual landscape right in front of us.” The timing is either extraordinary coincidence — or it is not.

Part III: Game B — The New Operating System for Civilization ( The Ideology Behind the Network)

Most people have never heard of Game B. That is partly by design, and partly because it is discussed in the abstract language of complexity theory and evolutionary biology. But Brett Weinstein lists it openly in his Twitter bio. And once you understand what it is, you cannot unhear it in almost everything he says.

I have written and spoken about this extensively. Start with Unmasking Game B: The Infinite Game That’s a Trojan Horse, then go deeper with The Epstein Transhumanist Conspiracy. For the governance mechanics specifically, I covered them with David Knight on Game B vs. The Singularity in September 2025. I also did a 3.5 hour presentation on Game~B Creating The Noosphere?

The idea that the Intellectual Dark Web could function as an incubation layer for Game B was articulated explicitly by figures adjacent to the movement itself. In his Manifest Nirvana white paper, former EnlightenNext leader Andrew Cohen suggested that the IDW represented a potential breeding ground for Game B thinking — a loose network of heterodox intellectuals who had already broken with institutional consensus and might therefore be receptive to a civilizational “operating system” shift. In other words, the same network publicly framed as a refuge for independent thinkers was simultaneously being interpreted within evolutionary spirituality circles as the intellectual substrate for a new civilizational model.

Origins: Santa Fe Institute and the Emancipation Party

Game B emerges from an intellectual milieu closely tied to the Santa Fe Institute (SFI) — the New Mexico complexity theory research center that Jeffrey Epstein funded to the tune of $275,000. Jim Rutt chaired SFI’s board from 2009 to 2012; Jordan Hall served as a trustee from 2007 to 2011. Their tenure overlapped directly with Epstein’s financial involvement.

The Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico — the complexity theory research center where Jordan Hall served as trustee from 2007 to 2011 and Jim Rutt chaired the board from 2009 to 2012, during which time Jeffrey Epstein donated $275,000 to SFI. It is the direct institutional origin of Game B.

In 2013, Rutt convened a group in Staunton, Virginia, initially to launch a new political party called the Emancipation Party — a trans-partisan platform combining universal healthcare, basic income, and governance reform. When the party model failed, a branding consultant named Thor Mueller suggested keeping the name “Game B” — a play on the idea that current civilization (”Game A”) is a finite, zero-sum game, while Game B represents an emergent infinite game of collaboration and abundance. Brett Weinstein was brought in specifically for his evolutionary biology expertise. The 2009 Economic Manhattan Project at Perimeter Institute — where Eric, Brett, and Jordan Hall first crossed paths — was the ideological seeding ground.

In December 2017, Brett publicly relaunched Game B on the Joe Rogan Experience. With that appearance, a years-long technocratic governance discussion entered mainstream alternative media discourse.

The Schism: Two Brands of Eugenics

Within Game B, Rutt acknowledges a significant schism between two philosophical camps, which I analyzed in The Technocratic Philosopher: Jim Rutt’s “Minimum Viable” Framework and The Epstein Transhumanist Conspiracy: How Game B’s “Conscious Evolution” Hides a Eugenics-Fueled Technocratic Takeover

Camp One (Brett’s evolutionary biology wing) grounds its framework in Darwinian complexity theory. Its endpoint is a game-theoretically stable civilization engineered through selection pressure — which is eugenics with better branding.

Camp Two (the “woo-woo” camp) draws from Barbara Marx Hubbard — a “conscious evolution” theorist who wrote explicitly that humanity must undergo a selection process in which those “unable to know God” must be removed. Hubbard wrote: “We are the riders of the pale horse, Death. We come to bring death to those who are unable to know God. We do this for the sake of the world.” This camp is represented today by Daniel Schmachtenberger and Jordan Hall’s Consilience Project along with David Temple’s First Principles and First Values of Evolving Perennialism Forty-two Propositions on CosmoErotic Humanism Post-Tragic Memories of the Future.

Both camps converge on one concept: the noosphere — a collective planetary consciousness in which individual human consciousness is subsumed into a networked collective intelligence. The philosophical difference between the camps matters less than their shared endpoint: the replacement of individual free will with collective intelligence systems, managed by whoever controls the architecture. I will caveat that they don’t explicitly say they wish to eradicate free will and in fact many of them rhetorically advocate for it, but operationally their philosophical framework negates it.

Part IV: Phoenixing the Republic — The Political Implementation

Brett Weinstein at INC23

In April 2023, Brett Weinstein delivered the keynote at the Independent National Convention (INC23) — the launchpad for the United Independent Movement / One Nation Party, led by Christopher Life and substantially funded by Brock Pierce. Pierce is a cryptocurrency mogul, a former associate of Steve Bannon, who attended Jeffrey Epstein’s 2011 “Mindshift” conference on Little St. James island and has been reported to have advised Epstein on cryptocurrency investments. He has since established a crypto enclave in Puerto Rico near Roosevelt Roads Naval Station.

This was not a conservative, libertarian, or patriot gathering. It was a Third Way political operation using the language of independence and rescue.

Independent National Convention (INC23), April 2023 — the launchpad for the United Independent Movement, funded by cryptocurrency mogul Brock Pierce and featuring Brett Weinstein as keynote speaker.

“Phoenix the Republic”

In 2024, Brett delivered a speech at a “Rescue the Republic” event. For fifteen minutes he argued the need to save “the West.” In the final five minutes, drawing on his evolutionary biology background, he argued that the only way to save the Republic was to “phoenix” it — to burn it down so something new could rise from the ashes. He spent the subsequent five minutes explaining precisely why destruction of the existing structure was necessary. This was not a throwaway metaphor.

I dedicated an entire article — The Phoenix Conspiracy — to tracing this symbol and its operational history. I also presented this research with Matthew Ehret on the Rising Tide Foundation in September 2025. The phoenix is not decorative rhetoric. It is a program that means the same thing every time it appears:

The phoenix symbol across history — from the Egyptian Benu bird to Rosicrucian alchemy, Tavistock's 1946 restructuring, CIA Operation Phoenix in Vietnam, and the United Independent Movement's Operation Phoenix 2026. One symbol. Five deployments. One recurring program.

Ancient Egyptian mythology : the Benu bird, destroyed and reborn

Rosicrucian symbolism : alchemical civilizational transformation through destruction

Tavistock’s Operation Phoenix (1946–47) : the Rockefeller Foundation-funded restructuring that dissolved the Tavistock Clinic and established the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations — the premier institution for applied social psychology and mass behavioral change

CIA Operation Phoenix (Vietnam) : paramilitary neutralization

Operation Phoenix 2026: the United Independent Movement’s documented plan — published in a public post-INC24 meeting recap — to elect a block of independent candidates to Congress in the 2026 midterms, with the United Independence PAC launched to fund the effort.

As I wrote in The Phoenix Conspiracy: “The chaos consuming American politics isn’t random. The seemingly disconnected threads of tech billionaire influence, anti-democratic philosophy, and Christian nationalism aren’t separate movements but coordinated components of a master plan to ‘phoenix the republic’ — to deliberately collapse American Constitutionalism and rebuild it as a corporate-controlled surveillance state.”

Part V: Third Way Politics and the Technocratic Synthesis

When Brett Weinstein speaks about “phoenixing the republic,” the language can sound metaphorical — a dramatic flourish at the end of a speech about civilizational crisis. But the political framework surrounding that language is not metaphorical at all. It sits squarely within a long-running governance model developed over the past several decades: the technocratic “Third Way. To understand what Game B and the United Independent Movement are building toward, you need to understand Third Way politics — the framework developed by Fabian Socialist Anthony Giddens and implemented through the Blair and Clinton administrations in the 1990s. I wrote about this in Technological Age of Aquarius: Third Way Dream or Digital Dystopia? and traced its 200-year institutional history in my recent episode The Governance Stack: How Technocracy Was Built Over 200 Years.

Third Way politics does not resolve the left-right dialectic. It exploits it. By making both the left and right appear extreme, it manufactures a center that absorbs the disaffected from both sides — and delivers them into technocratic governance structures. The woke vs. anti-woke binary introduced in Part I was always a preview of this mechanism — not a genuine conflict, but a dialectic whose synthesis had already been designed.

I also covered this convergence in depth on Collapse Life: Technocracy’s Paths and Resistance, where I mapped how both Game B (the theosophical utopia path) and Dark Enlightenment (the authoritarian technocracy path) converge on the same endpoint despite their apparent opposition.

In practice, the political technology associated with Game B is not a single reform but a suite of governance mechanisms developed within the digital governance and crypto-policy ecosystem—tools designed to shift decision-making away from traditional democratic processes and toward systems optimized to replace individual human judgment with algorithmic coordination.

The political technology of Game B fits this framework precisely:

Liquid democracy — AI-mediated voting delegation

Quadratic voting — weighted voting based on “preference intensity”

Conviction voting — time-locked, stake-weighted governance

Network states — Balaji Srinivasan’s framework for parallel sovereignty structures that gradually replace nation-states

These are not democratic reforms. They are the replacement of democratic participation with algorithmic optimization — administered by whoever controls the platform.

Peter Thiel already has a working prototype. His project in Honduras — formerly branded Vitalia (”a city where death is optional”), now renamed Infinita — operates as a Prospera special economic zone with its own legal system, conducting life extension research and using VR headsets to simulate psychedelic transcendent experiences. This is not science fiction. It is already built. Infinita is not an isolated experiment — the model is now scaling: Praxis is pursuing a foothold in Greenland, Atlas is positioning in California, and President Trump has given the concept a domestic political brand, calling these enclaves "freedom cities" — a rhetorical gift that reframes technocratic parallel sovereignty as a patriotic American project.

Peter Thiel's Infinita (formerly Vitalia) — a Prospera special economic zone in Honduras operating with its own legal system, conducting life extension research, and using VR headsets to simulate psychedelic transcendent experiences. The network state model is no longer theoretical.

I traced how network states connect to noosphere control infrastructure in From ‘Exit & Build’ to Tesla’s Wireless World Brain. When Brett Weinstein signals alignment between Game B, libertarianism, and a “new party,” he is not departing from his network’s agenda. He is advancing it.

Part VI: Transhumanism The Civilizational Endpoint

Everything described above — the EDGE Foundation, the Santa Fe Institute, Game B, the United Independent Movement, Third Way politics, and the network states — shares a single philosophical destination: transhumanism.

I covered the esoteric and philosophical roots of this agenda in Transhumanist Visions: Mechanical Rupture and Erotic Unity, the digital warfare dimension in Omniwar: Academia Weighs In on the Digital Attack on Humanity, and the cognitive liberty stakes in Technocracy’s War on Free Speech: Shadow Bans, AI Persuasionand Cognitive Liberty: Resist the Technocracy.

Eric Weinstein’s final EDGE question asked what happens when “we finally learn our own source code.” In conversation with Lex Fridman, he described this as potentially humanity’s “Skynet moment” — acknowledging, with characteristic understatement, that the merger of human biology and artificial intelligence might constitute the effective end of humanity as we know it. Brett Weinstein’s early research fixation was telomeres — the biological mechanism of aging — as a pathway to radical life extension. These are not disconnected intellectual interests. They are a research agenda.

Game B’s stated goal — “a new operating system for civilization” — is not merely metaphorical. It implies the replacement of organic human culture and governance with engineered, optimized, algorithmically managed systems. In that framework, the “noosphere” ceases to be a spiritual idea and becomes something far more concrete: a networked intelligence in which individual human agency is subordinated to collective computational processes — now updated with Silicon Valley aesthetics and complexity theory vocabulary.

The Weinstein Web: Technocracy, Influence, and the "Phoenix" Narrative — an overview of the documented connections between the Intellectual Dark Web, the EDGE Foundation, Game B, Thiel Capital, and the technocratic agenda. (Courtenay Turner / Courtenay.Show )

The question worth sitting with: if you successfully convince people that civilization must be burned down to be saved — and you control what gets built in its place — have you liberated anyone? Or have you simply executed the oldest con in history with better branding?

Conclusion: The Road to Hell Is Paved With Game B

I want to be clear: I have met Brett Weinstein. He is charming, thoughtful, and genuinely likable. I do not know Eric personally. I am not arguing that these are evil men in a secret chamber.

I am arguing something more serious: that good intentions, when attached to catastrophically wrong first principles, produce catastrophic outcomes. And the first principles of Game B — burn it all down, trust the process, the phoenix will rise — lead, whether the architects intend it or not, to the extinction of everything that makes human civilization worth saving.

Johnny Vedmore put it plainly at the end of our conversation: philosophically, they are advocating for genocide. Not the targeted killing of people, but the systematic destruction of all existing human structures — our homes, our institutions, our systems, our cultural inheritance — in service of a vision held by a very small group of very powerful people who have decided they know best.

If you are wrestling with the philosophical foundations underneath all of this — the question of what grounds human dignity against both technocratic collectivism and dark enlightenment nihilism — I’d point you to Escaping the Wizard’s Circle, where I lay out the metaphysical case for why individual free will is not negotiable, and why no game-theoretic model can replace it.

That is not liberation. That is the oldest form of tyranny, dressed in the language of evolution—the claim that a small group of people has the right to redesign humanity itself.

Do your research. Follow the money. Guard your free will.

Courtenay Turner is an investigative journalist, author, and host of The Courtenay Turner Podcast. Subscribe at CourtenayTurner.Substack.com.