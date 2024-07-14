Ep.419: Freedom Of Press Uncovering Secret Societies, MK Ultra & More w/ Kris Millegan | Courtenay Turner Podcast

Kris Milligan, Founder of TrineDay Publishing, joins Courtenay Turner for a page turning discussion on the nature of censorship, uncovering crypted history and his own personal journey that led him to question everything he thought he knew!
▶ Follow & Connect with Kris Millegan:
https://trineday.com
✩Twitter:
https://x.com/TrinedayKris
"Conspiracy Theory Research List":
http://ctrl.org
_____________________________________
▶ Books Referenced In This Episode:
✩ World Without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17
https://amzn.to/4cCxspp
✩ National Security and Double Government
https://amzn.to/4cDmEav
✩ Perfectibilists: The 18th Century Bavarian Order of the Illuminati
https://amzn.to/460W4FW
✩ The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America
https://amzn.to/464zpbV
✩ School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education
https://www.schoolworldorder.info/
✩ Expendable Elite: One Soldier's Journey into Covert Warfare
https://trineday.com/products/expendable-elite
✩ Gangster Planet: Where "Being Connected" Means Never Having to Say You're Sorry
https://trineday.com/products/gangster-planet-where-being-connected-means-never-having-to-say-youre-sorry
✩ Generations: The History of America's Future, 1584 to 2069
https://amzn.to/4bJyjDv
✩ How the Order Creates War and Revolution (The Order Series, Vol 2)
https://amzn.to/3zPyAaz
✩ America's Secret Establishment: An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones
https://trineday.com/products/americas-secret-establishment-an-introduction-to-the-order-of-skull-bones
_____________________________________
▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
▶ GET Livestream Tickets NOW for Courtenay's Cognitive Liberty Conference:
https://cognitivelibertyconference.com
✩ Linktree:
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:
✩Buy Me A Coffee!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
✩GiveSendGo:
https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast
✩Venmo:
https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner
✩Cash App:
https://cash.app/$CourtzJT
✩ Gold Gate Capital (Secure Your Wealth!)
https://bit.ly/COURTZGoldSilver
✩ SatPhone123 (Claim Your Free Satellite Phone!)
https://bit.ly/COURTZ123
Promo Code: COURTZ
✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)
https://rncstore.com/courtz
✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)
https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ
Discount Code: COURTZ
✩ IronHawk Financial (Become Your Own Bank!)
Receive Free Books On How:
Send email, subject: "Free Books" and
Mention Promo Code "COURTZ" to:
Joe@IronHawkFinancial.com
✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:
https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ
✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:
https://bit.ly/Courtenay-Turner-Goldbacks
Promo Code: COURTZ
✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://bit.ly/HoneyColony-COURTZ
Promo Code: COURTZ
✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:
https://bravetv.store/COURTZ
Promo Code: COURTZ
▶ Follow Courtenay on Social Media:
✩Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
✩TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
✩Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
✩Telegram:
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
▶WATCH: VIP Summit 3: Truth to Freedom with Courtenay Turner
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147831940/KVR3yvZo
▶ Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
©2024 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep.419: Freedom Of Press Uncovering Secret Societies, MK Ultra & More w/ Kris Millegan | Courtenay Turner Podcast
Kris Milligan, Founder of TrineDay Publishing, joins Courtenay Turner for a page turning discussion on the nature of censorship, uncovering crypted history and his own personal journey that led him to question everything he thought he knew!