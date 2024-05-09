Ep.402: Take Ownership Of Your Health w/ Dr. Jen VanDeWater | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Jen VanDeWater returns to the Courtenay Turner podcast to discuss opting out of the big pharma model and taking personal ownership of health. As a former doctor of pharmacy working for big pharma Dr Van De Water shares her journey of becoming the “people’s pharmacist” & her own “farm-assist”. Historically our ancestors cherished the healing value of plants and nature. The modern allopathic system has disconnected so many of us from that history and the power of who we are in the world. Dr. Jen shares her story of connecting to nature and the medicinal powers of plants especially when combined with our intuition.

________________________________________________

