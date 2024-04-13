Ep.393: Uncovering The UN100 AI Apocalypse w/ Maria Zeee | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites the bold passionate and deep investigative researcher Maria Zeee back to the show for a discussion on a topic few seem to be discussing let alone aware exists, the UN plans for an AI world society. Maria has done a phenomenal coverage of their plans in her four part series, which if you have not seen I highly recommend. The ladies cover their plans to build a digital world that looks like a cyber satanic AI gulag & what we can do to raise awareness and what can be done to prevent our future being controlled by the AIWS.

