Ep.387: A New Standard of Care w/ Megan Smith | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Megan joins Courtenay for a discussion around her documentaries and personal health journey that led her to create these films.

Megan Smith holds a Masters degree in biology, and currently works as a documentary filmmaker and freelance investigative journalist. In 2016, she founded WayMark Productions, a company dedicated to those with health afflictions. Prior to that, she worked as a screenwriter, a Capitol Hill lobbyist, and a recording artist. Megan was the first to report on the inaccuracy of Lyme disease testing for The Washington Post, and wrote, produced and directed both of her two documentaries on cancer. Her second film, “A New Standard of Care: Alternative Cancer Therapies,” is dedicated to her late husband who passed from cancer in 2009.

▶ Follow & Connect with Megan:

✩Films:

https://anewstandardofcare.com

https://boobsdoc.com

✩Blog:

https://waymarkproductions.com/blogonboobs/

____________________________________________________________________

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

✩Add Me To Your Crowd! @

https://crowdrank.news/stack/courtenayturner

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶WATCH: VIP Summit 3: Truth to Freedom

with Courtenay Turner

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147831940/KVR3yvZo

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

Free Video Series:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:

https://bit.ly/Courtenay-Turner-Goldbacks

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://honeycolony.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe