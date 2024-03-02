Ep.380: Soldier Strong Tour w/ Glenn Baker | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Glenn Baker of the Glenn Baler band joins Courtenay Turner to discuss the Soldier Strong Tour Presents: Paying it forward – Honoring Our Vets. Tune in live to learn about the upcoming show!

▶ Follow & Connect with Glenn Baker:

https://glennbakerband.us/

✩Soldier Strong Tour: March 7th, Ft. Pierce, Florida

https://sunrisetheatre.com/product/ira-dean-featuring-trick-pony/

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

✩Add Me To Your Crowd! @ https://crowdrank.news/stack/courtenayturner

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

Free Video Series:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩Defy The Grid With Real Currency.....Goldbacks!:

https://defythegrid.com/product-category/gold/aurum/goldbacks/ref/8939/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩The Wellness Company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://honeycolony.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Make Honey Great Again:

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com Promo Code: CTP

✩Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

✩Health Share:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: COURTZ

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe