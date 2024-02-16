Ep.376: Tapping - Emotional Freedom Technique w/ Brad Yates | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner and Brad Yates discuss the healing power of Tapping otherwise known as Emotional Freedom Techniques. Brad explains the ways tapping can be used to alleviate stress, work through trauma, improve relationships with people, money and self sabotaging habits.

Brad Yates is known internationally for his creative and often humorous use of Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), also known as Tapping. Brad is the author of the best-selling children's book "The Wizard's Wish," the co-author of the best-seller "Freedom at Your Fingertips," and a featured expert in the film “The Tapping Solution.” He has also been a presenter at a number of events, including Jack Canfield's Breakthrough to Success, has done teleseminars with “The Secret” stars Bob Doyle and Dr. Joe Vitale, and has been heard internationally on a number of internet radio talk shows. Brad also has over 1000 videos on YouTube, that have been viewed over 45 million times.

▶ Follow & Connect with Brad:

https://www.tapwithbrad.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/tapwithbrad

-------------------------------------

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

✩Add Me To Your Crowd! @ https://crowdrank.news/stack/courtenayturner

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩Discover The Magic of MagicDichol:

Free Video Series:

https://iwantmyhealthback.com/COURTZ

✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩The Wellness Company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://honeycolony.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Make Honey Great Again:

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com Promo Code: CTP

✩Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

✩Health Share:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe