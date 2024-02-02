Ep.372: Transhumanists And The WEF w/ Joe Allen | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Joe Allen, author of DARK ÆON: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity engages in discourse with Courtenay Turner on the nuances of transhumanism, technology, political theory, religion, the ramifications of each for the future of humanity and more. Contrary to popular perception that all transhumanists are aligned with the vision of the WEF, Joe elucidates gradation in philosophical schools of thought amongst the leading figures of the transhumanist movements, their perspectives on economic theory, politics and geopolitics.

Joe Allen has written for Chronicles, The Federalist, Human Events, The National Pulse, Parabola, Salvo, and Protocol: The Journal of the Entertainment Technology Industry. He holds a master’s degree from Boston University, where he studied cognitive science and human evolution as they pertain to religion. As an arena rigger, he’s toured the world for rock n’ roll, country, rap, classical, and cage-fighting productions. He now serves as the transhumanism editor for Bannon’s War Room.

