Ep.370: Reporting In The Age of Awakening w /Mark Schaftlein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay & Mark discuss media, politics, culture & more. Drawing from his extensive expertise in finance and media, Mark Shchaftlein shares his insights and visions for the future of media and America.

Mark Schaftlein runs Private Equity Investment firm Capital Consulting Inc., based in Delray Beach, Florida, serves as CEO of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTC: CBMJ) and hosts The Schaftlein Report.

**************************************

▶Follow & Connect with Mark Schaftlein:

✩Watch:

https://patriot.tv/programs/the-schaftlein-report

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/MarkSchaftlein

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

✩Add Me To Your Crowd! @ https://crowdrank.news/stack/courtenayturner

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/courtenayturnerpodcast

✩Venmo:

https://account.venmo.com/u/Courtenay-Turner

✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩ Relax Far Infrared Saunas: (Warm Up!)

https://relaxsaunas.com/COURTZ

Discount Code: COURTZ

✩The Wellness Company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

✩Honey Colony "Where The Hive Decides What’s Healthy": https://honeycolony.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Full Moon Parasite Protocol:

https://bravetv.store/COURTZ

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩Make Honey Great Again:

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com Promo Code: CTP

✩Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

✩Health Share:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe