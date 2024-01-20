Ep.366: Stay Vigilant In Defense Of Liberty w/ Dr. James Lindsay | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner invites Dr. James Lindsay to discuss the philosophical roots behind the NACs, natural asset companies, why this is a significant win, and how and why we must stay vigilant to defeat their long term plans! James outlines the Marxist/ communist concepts of de growth, metabolic rift, distributism and how it’s connected to this new ecosystem accounting system “they” created as part of the scam to steal the land, it’s natural resources, and make what I call the “parasite class” upwards of 5 quadrillion dollars in the process.

Some other topics discussed are, philosophies of classical liberalism, founding tenets of private property, the enlightenment, counter enlightenment, post liberalism, conservatism, the roles/ impact of independent, conservative media and ways to avoid the success of dialectical psyops.

