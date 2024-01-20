Ep.365: NAC Battle Won, NWO War Marches On w/ Margaret Byfield | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay is thrilled to have Margaret Byfield back on the show, and so soon! We're proud to announce that the grassroots resistance has scored a major victory, with the New York Stock Exchange withdrawing it's application for the proposed rule change from the Securities and Exchange Commission, that would legalize land theft and worse, with Natural Asset Company classification! Huge WIN! This doesn’t mean we rest and celebrate! It means we stay vigilant! However it’s proof that we can derail the plans of the parasite class!! We can & we must! They felt the pressure here and that’s fantastic!!

SEC Notice of Withdrawal:

https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nyse/2024/34-99355.pdf

