Ep.364: Is The US Constitution in Danger of Sublation via Left-Right Dialectics? w/ Monica Perez

Courtenay & Monica discuss the Enlightenment vs the Counter-enlightenment and the current zeitgeist. They excogitate the possibility that we are entering a new iteration of those philosophical tenets and examine the possibility of these sentiments being contrived operations intended to overthrow the constitution from both sides of the framed dialectical.

