Ep.362: Healing through Behaviors w/ Dr Charley Cropley | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Dr. Cropley shares his journey as a naturopathic doctor helping people to heal through behaviors. He believes modification of behavioral has the power to heal beyond even supplements and typical naturopathic work and wants to empower physicians by training them in utilizing more of this approach.

Dr. Cropley is a respected Naturopathic Physician-Teacher with 45 years of clinical experience and more than 50,000 patient visits. He continues to practice as a Naturopathic doctor-teacher and has trained hundreds of doctors in his methods. He is a respected elder in Naturopathic Medicine and pioneer of Naturopathic Behavioral Medicine. He is the founder and director of Nourish: Naturopathic Healing Arts - a virtual naturopathic medical clinic specializing in training individuals, doctors and holistic practitioners how to heal illness through four primary behaviors.

▶Follow & Connect w/ Dr. Cropley:

✩Site:https://www.charleycropley.com/

✩Twitter: https://twitter.com/charleycropley

-------------------------------------

▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

✩Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

✩TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

✩Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

✩Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

▶ Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:

✩Buy Me A Coffee!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

✩Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

✩The American Conference:

https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference

10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ

✩MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

✩FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

✩ Richardson Nutritional Center: (B-17!)

https://rncstore.com/courtz

✩The Wellness Company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

✩Health Share:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

✩LMNT: (Stay Salty!)

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

—————————————————

▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2024 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe