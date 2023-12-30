Ep.356: Smart Cities & Techno Fascist Control of Humanity w/ Aman Jabbi | Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner invites Silicon Valley insider Aman Jabbi to uncover the smart city grids that are being set up now and what implications it could have for the future of humanity, our financial systems and personal freedoms. Aman shares his expertise in imaging, video and cameras and what he thinks people should pay attention to with regards to these advancing technologies.

