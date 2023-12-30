Ep.356: Smart Cities & Techno Fascist Control of Humanity w/ Aman Jabbi | Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner invites Silicon Valley insider Aman Jabbi to uncover the smart city grids that are being set up now and what implications it could have for the future of humanity, our financial systems and personal freedoms. Aman shares his expertise in imaging, video and cameras and what he thinks people should pay attention to with regards to these advancing technologies.
▶ Follow and Connect with Aman:
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@AmanJabbi
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/noflaps
-------------------------------------
▶ Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
Telegram:
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
▶ Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
▶ Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
▶ Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The American Conference:
https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference
10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
—————————————————
▶ Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep.356: Smart Cities & Techno Fascist Control of Humanity w/ Aman Jabbi | Courtenay Turner Podcast
Courtenay Turner invites Silicon Valley insider Aman Jabbi to uncover the smart city grids that are being set up now and what implications it could have for the future of humanity, our financial systems and personal freedoms. Aman shares his expertise in imaging, video and cameras and what he thinks people should pay attention to with regards to these advancing technologies.