Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep.355: Are Superfoods Toxic? w/ Kathleen Ellis | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-2:00:09

Ep.355: Are Superfoods Toxic? w/ Kathleen Ellis | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Dec 29, 2023

Courtenay Turner invites Kathleen Ellis from Breaking the Spells to discuss her personal health journey as a culmination of formal education in nutrition combined with health challenges that led her to dive deep into the rabbit hole. Kathleen shares the many inversions that are pervasive in our culture as well as those that permeate the health & health food industry.
Books Referenced:
Fiber Menace:
https://amzn.to/3GZQpUT
Toxic Superfoods:
https://amzn.to/3txxXzK
The Salt Fix:
https://amzn.to/3tpkRVr
Follow Kathleen & Breaking The Spells
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkMkzMRchs6Qr9ui76G_Wjw
Follow & Connect with Courtenay: 
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter: 
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial: 
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: 
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
Telegram: 
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles: 
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here! 
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links: 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
Energy Bits Algae Tablets:
https://energybits.com
Use Promo Code: COURTZ
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The American Conference: https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference 
10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN 
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/ 
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee: 
https://www.foxnsons.com Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center: 
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company: 
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link: https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll? 
Referral code: courtz
LMNT: http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
————————————————— 
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching! 
————————————————— 
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture