Ep.354: The Story Of J6 w/ Maryam Henein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Investigative journalist Maryam Henein joins Courtenay Turner for a discussion regarding J6 to share her personal experience as well as her notable footage that was used by others to reveal the true story behind the narrative. The conversation spans topics such as George Floyd, psyops, psychological warfare, predictive programming, & speculation on what the year ahead has in store!

Connect with Maryam:

Twitter: @beelady17

Gab: @ladybee

Website: https://maryamhenein.com

Support Maryam’s work:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/maryamhenein

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

The American Conference:

https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference

10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

Richardson Nutritional Center:

https://rncstore.com/courtz

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

LMNT:

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe