Ep.354: The Story Of J6 w/ Maryam Henein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Investigative journalist Maryam Henein joins Courtenay Turner for a discussion regarding J6 to share her personal experience as well as her notable footage that was used by others to reveal the true story behind the narrative. The conversation spans topics such as George Floyd, psyops, psychological warfare, predictive programming, & speculation on what the year ahead has in store!
Connect with Maryam:
Twitter: @beelady17
Gab: @ladybee
Website: https://maryamhenein.com
Support Maryam’s work:
GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/maryamhenein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
Telegram:
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The American Conference:
https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference
10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep.354: The Story Of J6 w/ Maryam Henein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Investigative journalist Maryam Henein joins Courtenay Turner for a discussion regarding J6 to share her personal experience as well as her notable footage that was used by others to reveal the true story behind the narrative. The conversation spans topics such as George Floyd, psyops, psychological warfare, predictive programming, & speculation on what the year ahead has in store!