In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Mike Van Thielen to the show. Dr. Mike is a world record holder in swimming, CEO of a successful Regenerative Medicine company, international motivational speaker, bestselling author, mentor, and father. He holds a PhD in holistic nutrition and has almost 30 years of experience in health, wellness, nutrition, supplementation, athletic performance, regenerative medicine, and biohacking. After working with hundreds of clients (including celebrities and public figures), Dr. Mike shares his top 7 cost-free, holistic biohacks to combat toxins (the root of all disease and inflammation) and optimize health!
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep.352: Seven Free & Fundamental Biohacks to Combat Toxins w/ Dr. Mike Van Thielen
