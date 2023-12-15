Ep.350: Family Health & Wellness w/ Dr. Heather Gessling | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Dr. Heather Gessling and Courtenay discuss her new ventures, the future of medicine, health and personal sovereignty.
Books discussed on today’s show:
The Body Keeps The Score:
https://amzn.to/3t9XC1h
The Biology Of Belief:
https://amzn.to/483J0iW
The Next Wave Is Brave:
https://amzn.to/3T78JCO
The Milner Fabian Conspiracy:
https://amzn.to/4a8PSxa
Follow & Connect with Dr. Gessling:
Websites:
https://www.gesslingfamilywellness.com
https://www.truewholehuman.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/HGessling
Follow & Connect with Courtenay: https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles: https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here! https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The American Conference: https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference 10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll
Referral code: courtz
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep.350: Family Health & Wellness w/ Dr. Heather Gessling | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Dr. Heather Gessling and Courtenay discuss her new ventures, the future of medicine, health and personal sovereignty.