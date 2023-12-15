Ep.349: Mastering The Skill Of Creativity w/ Chad Stewart | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Chad Stewart, author of the riveting book series Britfield is disrupting the traditional model of storytelling with his books, play, movie and revolutionizing education with its spin off the Britfield Institute. Courtenay and Chad discuss what makes this series unique, timing in the sociocultural zeitgeist, cultural impact, & the importance of fostering creativity particularly in children.

Follow & Connect with Chad:

https://www.britfield.com/

https://www.britfieldinstitute.org/

https://twitter.com/BritfieldWorld

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz

Telegram:

https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

The American Conference:

https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference

10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

Richardson Nutritional Center:

https://rncstore.com/courtz

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Health Share Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll

Referral code: courtz

LMNT:

http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner

————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe