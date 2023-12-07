Ep.347: How To Be Still In The Storm w/ Justin Deschamps | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites Justin back to the show to discuss psychological warfare and how we know what we know to be true.
Follow & Connect with Justin:
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/
https://vigilant.news/
Watch Justin's presentation at C.A.U.S.E Fest 2023:
https://rumble.com/v362hjl-justin-deschamps-c.a.u.s.e-fest-nashville-2023.html
Other High-Value C.A.U.S.E Fest Performances can be found at:
https://rumble.com/c/c-3666974
Join us at Rebels for C.A.U.S.E
https://www.rebelsforcause.com
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
Telegram:
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The American Conference:
https://www.americafirstpact.org/the-american-conference
10% OFF Promo Code: COURTZ
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Health Share Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll
Referral code: courtz
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep.347: How To Be Still In The Storm w/ Justin Deschamps | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Courtenay invites Justin back to the show to discuss psychological warfare and how we know what we know to be true.