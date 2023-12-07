Courtenay Invites Mark Gober back to the show to discuss his latest book “An End To Upside Down Medicine”. We discuss his recent paradigm shift and how it pertains to the greater perception of reality, what is consciousness and the true nature of reality.
Mark Gober is the author of An End to Upside Down Thinking, which was awarded the IPPY award for best science book of 2019. He is also the author of An End To The Upside Down Reset, An End to Upside Down Living, An End to Upside Down Liberty, and An End to Upside Down Contact. He is the host of the podcast Where Is My Mind? and additionally serves on the board of the Institute of Noetic Sciences and the School of Wholeness and Enlightenment. Previously, Gober was a partner at Sherpa Technology Group in Silicon Valley and worked as an investment banking analyst with UBS in New York. He has been named one of IAM’s Strategy 300: The World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists. Gober graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University, where he wrote an award-winning thesis on Daniel Kahneman’s Nobel Prize–winning “Prospect Theory” and was elected a captain of Princeton’s Division I tennis team.
—————————————————
Ep.346: An End To Upside Down Medicine w/ Mark Gober | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
