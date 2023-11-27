Ep.336: Dream Life Decoded w/ John Redenbo | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

As a former dream researcher and analyst having the opportunity to talk with John Redenbo about the power of dreams was an incredible treat. Courtenay wrote two 85 page theses in high school on dream analytics & problem solving & creativity which her school published. She also received a grant in college to do research on dreams in literature.
She has invited John, the host of Dream Life Decoded, and the founder of Spiritual Intelligence Mentorship, to discuss his works with military intelligence and the true nature of dreams.
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with John:
Websites:
https://spiritualintel.com
https://www.dreamlifedecoded.com/
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
Telegram:
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep.336: Dream Life Decoded w/ John Redenbo | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
As a former dream researcher and analyst having the opportunity to talk with John Redenbo about the power of dreams was an incredible treat. Courtenay wrote two 85 page theses in high school on dream analytics & problem solving & creativity which her school published. She also received a grant in college to do research on dreams in literature.