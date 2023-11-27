Ep.335: Beyond the Con w/ Dr Ealy & We The People Grand Jury | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites Dr. Ealy, Senator Kim Thatcher, Steve Joncus, Judge Paul Nally, Keith Wilkins & Albert Benavides to discuss upcoming grand jury trial scheduled for Dec 5, 2023.
How many more of our loved ones have to die before their violations of federal laws, criminal data fraud and willful misconduct are thoroughly investigated by a Grand Jury on behalf of We The People and the perpetrators are held to account for their crimes against humanity?
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Dr. Henry Ealy:
Websites:
https://www.beyondthecon.com
https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org
https://healingfortheages.com
Use Promo Code: COURTZ
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz
Telegram:
https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
Richardson Nutritional Center:
https://rncstore.com/courtz
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep.335: Beyond the Con w/ Dr Ealy & We The People Grand Jury | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Courtenay invites Dr. Ealy, Senator Kim Thatcher, Steve Joncus, Judge Paul Nally, Keith Wilkins & Albert Benavides to discuss upcoming grand jury trial scheduled for Dec 5, 2023.