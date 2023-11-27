Ep.334: Patient Advocacy & Building Parallel Health Systems w/ Graith Care | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites Priscilla Romans back to the show to update us on more testimonies of patient advocacy with Graith Care.

Priscilla started her career in 2004, as a registered nurse. Having seen many patients struggle in their healthcare journey encouraged her to provide something beyond what the regular healthcare system does today. Today’s healthcare is often very reactive and focused on disease management and leaves the patient far from knowing what is really happening. She brings her experiences of working in the hospital, outpatient, hospice, home care, and insurance industries to help advocate for those in need. It is time to give control back to the healthcare consumer!

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

