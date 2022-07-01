Ep.126: Find Everlasting Triumph in This Spiritual Warfare with Dr. Carrie Madej | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

**Prayers for Dr Madej who was recently in a plane crash, but has survived and we hope she makes a speedy recovery!**



In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. Carrie Madej to the show to discuss the rise of spiritual warfare and how to triumph in faith. From the Metaverse (which translates into ‘death world’), transhuman ideologies, and vaccine nanotech there’s no doubt that there’s a glorification of artificial intelligence as the new “god”. The AI agenda seeks to overpower the freewill of humanity for complete and total control. Carrie shares with listeners how to safeguard your humanness in the presence of what’s to come and help to empower others to do the same.



Dr. Carrie is an osteopathic and internal medicine doctor. She received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences. She currently dedicates her time educating others on vaccines, nanotechnology, and human rights via multiple platforms and speaking engagements. Dr. Carrie’s work has appeared on major outlets including The Stew Peters Show, Alex Jones Show, Day Star Television, The Health Ranger, and many more.



Episode Resources:

EMF Solutions: https://www.emfsol.com/





Connect with Dr. Carrie Madej:

Website: https://www.carriemadej.com/

Instagram: @fenixmeddr

Facebook: Carrie Madej



