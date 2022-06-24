Ep.124: 9/11 + COVID-19 Psyop-Parallels with Richard Gage | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Richard Gage to the show to discuss the suspicious September 11th happenings from the perspective of an experienced architect. More importantly, the similarities we see between 9/11 and COVID-19 agendas, which arguably set the framework to infringe upon our freedoms. From mass media manipulation, constitutional attacks, and the abuse of science, there are alarming parallels to pay attention to.



Richard Gage is an architect of 30 years, a member of the AIA, and the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (now acting independently). He continues to lead the charge toward a new investigation of the destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11. He has delivered the live multimedia presentation “Blueprint for Truth” more than 600 times in dozens of foreign countries and 110 American cities to audiences ranging from 100-4,000 people. He has also appeared in more than 600 radio and television spots.



Episode Resources:

https://www.ae911truth.org/

9/11 An Architect’s Guide on YouTube

CIA document 1035-960:

https://ia801007.us.archive.org/3/items/CIADOC1035960/CIA%20DOC%201035-960.pdf



Connect with Richard:

Website: https://richardgage911.org/



