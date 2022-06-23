Ep.123: Investigating Charles Leiber, George Floyd, and MK Ultra with Maryam Henein| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Maryam Henein to the show for a deep-dive discussion and investigation surrounding many headlining names in today’s “plandemic.” Maryam’s long-standing career in journalism kicks up the dirt on these figures. Starting with chemist Charles Leiber and his involvement with nanotechnology in the jab. Transitioning to George Floyd’s death and the numerous counterpoints to argue the mainstream narrative false. And completing the conversation with a passionate pushback against Big Tech censorship. If you’re an activist rallying for the revival of freedom here in America, then this episode is for you!



Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist, entrepreneur and the director of the internationally-acclaimed documentary film Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. She has written hundreds of hard-hitting articles over the span of her 20 year career. She is also the founder of the magazine and marketplace honeycolony.com that aims to empower you to be your own best health advocate.



Episode Resources:

Biohazard by Ken Alibek & Stephen Handelman

https://www.nlm.nih.gov/nichsr/esmallpox/biohazard_alibek.pdf



Connect with Maryam:

Twitter: @beelady17

Gab: @ladybee

Website: https://maryamhenein.com



Support Maryam’s work:

GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/maryamhenein

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein



