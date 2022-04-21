Ep 99: Is The Digital World Making Us Lonely? A Conversation with Dr. David Burstein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. David Burstein to the show to discuss his new (and first!) book, Smartphones Don’t Give Hugs. Inspired by many thought leaders, and his own children, David provides insight into the anti-social agents produced by the digital era. The idea of being “connected” to many people on social media, yet close to none in real life, is affecting the mental health and overall well-being of many young teens. Emphasizing the quote “communication is the currency of social energy,” he talks about how this digital craze is impeding the upcoming generation’s ability to communicate, emotionally regulate, take personal responsibility, and so much more. He further elaborates on how electronics emit dopamine, which essentially locks consumers into addiction, and how to restore one’s quality of life.

Episode Resources:

Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life by Jim Kwik

Nicholas Carr (author)

The Israel Test by George Gilder

Jordan Peterson (clinical psychologist)

Andrew Huberman (neuroscientist)

Tony Schwartz: The Energy Project



Connect with David:

Buy the Book: Smartphones Don’t Give Hugs



https://www.amazon.com/Smartphones-Do-Not-Give-Hugs/dp/1778113915/iref=nodl_

