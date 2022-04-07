Ep 95: A History of Conformity with Dr. David Martin | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. David Martin to the show to discuss the origins of conformity. If you believe that what we’re seeing today in the “Covid Crisis” is new, Dr. David Martin is here to challenge that thought. He points to historical evidence of how conformity, constriction, and conditioning has been at play for centuries. In doing so, it has inhibited people from truly grasping what it means to be alive and to live in truth. In this episode, Dr. David Martin also scratches the surface of the economic downfall we can expect to see in 2028, in a follow up episode he’ll share how to prepare.



Dr. David Martin is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of M-CAM. He’s the developer of several innovation-based quantitative indices of public equities and is the Founder of the Purple Bridge Funds. He managed the Innovation Alpha ETFs (NYSE:INAU; NYSE:INAG; and NYSE:TWAR). He is the creator of the public equity index – the CNBC IQ100 powered by M·CAM which now is reported as a leading economic indicator for the U.S. and Global Innovation Economy published by The Conference Board.



As a spokesperson for global financial and intangible asset accountability and quality reform, Dr. Martin has worked closely with the United States Congress and numerous trade and financial regulatory agencies in the United States, Europe, and Asia in advocating and deploying infrastructure to support growing reliance on contract and proprietary rights in business transactions. Under the leadership of Dr. Martin, M·CAM has supported the modernization of banking, intangible asset, tax, and accounting laws through its work with oversight agencies and policy makers. This work included work with the United States Congress, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the United States Departments of the Treasury and Commerce, the European Union and many other countries. Dr. Martin received his undergraduate (BA) from Goshen College, his Masters of Science from Ball State University, and his Doctorate (PhD) from the University of Virginia. Dr. Martin is a Batten Fellow at the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business Administration.

