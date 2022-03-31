In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dan Stevens to the show to discuss a range of topics largely centered around the analysis of archeology and history. Dan draws upon personal experience and extensive research to pose compelling questions in regards to monumental structures and their assumed functionality. He further deduces the intentionality of certain symbolism and the possible implication it may have to silence trauma victims from revealing historic events. Dan was also a former track & field athlete placing 10th in the U.K. for certain events. He speaks to his time as an athlete, how he was let down by the medical field as he battled an illness, and his later discovery of blood doping.
Episode Resources:
Chariots of the Gods -Unsolved Mysteries of the Past by Erich von Daniken
The Anglo-American Establishment by Carroll Quigley
Stolen History
Ancient History Criticisms
Read his testimony:
http://data.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/committeeevidence.svc/evidencedocument/culture-media-and-sport-committee/combatting-doping-in-sport/oral/34491.html
Starforts:
http://www.starforts.com/usa.html
Connect with Dan Stevens:
Twitter: @Dan_Stevens
Ep 93: Symbolism, Mind Control, & Stolen History with Dan Stevens | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
