Ep 92: Is It Time To Divorce the States? A Conversation with Yael Becker
Mar 28, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Yael Becker to the show. Yael is a multi-passionate dancer, choreographer, actor and belly dance teacher turned political commentator with a BA from the Tel-Aviv University in Psychology and Multi-Disciplinary Art. This conversation is centered around political party ideals and finding peaceful solutions during a time of significant divide. From being raised in Israel, to living in New York and recently moving to Texas, Yael has many valuable viewpoints to speak to when it comes to the shift in culture, freedoms, and behaviors. 

Episode Resources:
The Anarchist Handbook by Michael Malice
The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast
The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Ordinary Men by Christopher R. Browning 

Connect with Yael Becker: 
Website: https://www.yaelbecker.com/ 
Twitter: @yael_becker
Instagram: @yaelbecker 
