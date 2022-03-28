In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Yael Becker to the show. Yael is a multi-passionate dancer, choreographer, actor and belly dance teacher turned political commentator with a BA from the Tel-Aviv University in Psychology and Multi-Disciplinary Art. This conversation is centered around political party ideals and finding peaceful solutions during a time of significant divide. From being raised in Israel, to living in New York and recently moving to Texas, Yael has many valuable viewpoints to speak to when it comes to the shift in culture, freedoms, and behaviors.
Episode Resources:
The Anarchist Handbook by Michael Malice
The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast
The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Ordinary Men by Christopher R. Browning
Connect with Yael Becker:
Website: https://www.yaelbecker.com/
Twitter: @yael_becker
Instagram: @yaelbecker
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
Other video Platforms:
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/courtenayturner
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/
—————————————————
Video Edited By Griffo Productions
www.griffoproductions.com
—————————————————
©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep 92: Is It Time To Divorce the States? A Conversation with Yael Becker
In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Yael Becker to the show. Yael is a multi-passionate dancer, choreographer, actor and belly dance teacher turned political commentator with a BA from the Tel-Aviv University in Psychology and Multi-Disciplinary Art. This conversation is centered around political party ideals and finding peaceful solutions during a time of significant divide. From being raised in Israel, to living in New York and recently moving to Texas, Yael has many valuable viewpoints to speak to when it comes to the shift in culture, freedoms, and behaviors.