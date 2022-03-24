Ep 91: The Dangers of 5G Radiation with Weapons Analyst Mark Steele | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Mark Steele to the show to discuss the harmful effects of 5G radiation especially in tandem with the experimental jab. It’s concluded that the metals administered through the jab are serving as a binary weapon, activated through 5G towers. Steele touches upon the power grid, 2025 mass depopulation theory, and the role of the war in the Ukraine. He also shares what you can do today to prevent further installation of local 5G towers and best protect yourself from those that currently exist.
Mark Steele is a British weapons research analyst well-known for his videos alleging that 5G, WiFi, and other communication networks are part of a distributed weapons system. Steele has worked on projects for the Ministry of Defense and studied psychology as well as social sciences at the Open University.
Episode Resources:
Charles Lieber (chemist)
Operation Lock Step document- https://issuu.com/dueprocesstv/docs/scenario-for_the-future
Connect with Mark Steele:
Website: https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
Donate: https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/donate/
