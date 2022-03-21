Ep 90: Empowering Parents in the School Systems with Kira Davis | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Kira Davis to the show to talk about her recent decision to run for a seat on the South Orange County school board. In light of her powerful political career to date, Kira profoundly states her decision isn’t one of politics, but rather one of parenthood. Like many other parents today, she’s concerned about certain imposing agendas being pushed on her children like mask mandates, unethical vaccine requirements, and CRT. She’s advocating for parents’ rights and to take back control of what’s happening in the classrooms. In this conversation, she shares the best ways to do this which essentially comes down to getting involved at the local level. If you’re curious as to how you can get started and why it’s important that you do, press play!



Kira is a freelance writer and editor-at-large for RedState, a leading conservative blog. She has appeared on Fox News, OANN, The Blaze and The Dr. Phil Show. Kira is also a regular guest host at KABC radio in Los Angeles. Her podcasts Just Listen to Yourself and The Kira Davis Show are heard by hundreds of thousands of listeners across the country and the globe. Kira lives in Southern California with her husband and two children and is currently running for a seat on the school board.



