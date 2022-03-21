Ep 84: Pharmaceutical & Radiation injuries & your Health with Dr. Lori Earley

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. Lori Earley back to the show to dissect some interesting side effects she’s been seeing recently with her patients (as well as herself). Dr. Lori is an absolutely brilliant and incredibly intuitive, integrative practitioner. Her research, extensive knowledge, and curiosity has led her to some conclusive theories in regards to 5G/ radiation exposure, as well as the experimental v, and how they are physically manifesting as shocking symptoms in the body. Because as we know, the body does keep score! She shares holistic ways to heal as well as her predictions about the future of medicine.



Dr. Lori Earley comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience. In 2001, she graduated with honors from the University of Texas with a MS in Microbiology & Electron Scanning Microscopy. Additionally, she received her BS from Stephen F. Austin State University with a double major in Biology & English Literature. By 2013, she graduated as the Valedictorian of the American College of Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine.

Post graduation, Dr. Lori began her medical career as a pharmaceutical sales consultant from 2001-2010. Today, she is the proud founder and clinical director of Phoenix Rising Integrative Medicine, specializing in autoimmune disease, chronic illness, women’s health, allergies, and emotional health. Her practice is both in-person and now digital as well!



