Ep 83: Tech Giants, Marxism, & January 6th Insights with Jim Hoft | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Jim Hoft back to the show to discuss the January 6th scene at the Capitol. Having been present and witnessing most of the event, Jim shares his insight in contrast to what was televised by the mainstream media. In addition, this conversation covers unconstitutional Marxist punishments we’re seeing today, voter fraud revelations, and the fight against tech giants like GoFundMe.

Jim Hoft is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Gateway Pundit, an online news publication consisting of commentary and analysis. The site’s audience grew rapidly amounting to over 2.5 million unique readers every day, ranking as one of the top 150 websites in America. The Gateway Pundit prides itself on being a trusted news source for the stories and views that are largely untold or simply ignored by today’s traditional news outlets. The site is rooted in politically conservative worldviews that support conservative positions on most issues including abortion, national defense, small government, second amendment rights, tax policy, individual freedom, and Constitutional values.

Episode Resources:

Ruby & Shae Freeman stealing ballots and lawsuit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/ruby-freeman-daughter-sue-gateway-pundit-posting-video-shoving-ballots-voting-machines-numerous-times-please-help-us-fight-latest-lawsuit/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/unbelievable-mother-along-daughter-handled-counted-ballots-alone-hours-georgia-ruby-freeman-caught-running-batch-ballots-tabulator-three-times/

2000 Mule Trailer Summary

Dinesh D’Souza Announces New Documentary ‘2000 Mules’ Focusing On Election Fraud

https://omny.fm/shows/the-dom-giordano-program/dinesh-d-souza-announces-new-documentary-2000-mule

Tucker Carlson: click here

Operation Trust 1921: Click Here



Marx & Satan by Richard Wurmbrand



The Devil and Karl Marx by Paul Kengor



People of the Lie: The Hope for Healing Human Evil by M. Scott Peck



The Road Less Traveled by M. Scott Peck



Article on his site by the Ukraine contributor



Connect with Jim:

The Gateway Pundit Website: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com



