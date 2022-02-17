Ep 82: The History of Self-Serving Power Grabs with Dr. James Lindsay | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay welcomes back Dr. James Lindsay who is a truly deep thinker with a profusion of knowledge. This episode covers a wide array of topics from the Great Reset to the religious satanic roots of Marxism and how that can and should be utilized as a tool to combat the Color Revolution. In this brilliant segment, prepare to connect the dots throughout history to see how Marxist agendas have filtered into modern-day control tactics. From corrupted education systems and Queer theory, to the metaverse and inflation, each plays a synchronistic role in debasing currency and destabilizing identities and societies. By disempowering the natural state of mankind, society is weakened and subjected to abusive power grabs, contributing to the overarching spiritual war being leveraged by an information war. Dr. James approaches these intricate topics with unmatched clarity that is both palatable and engaging for listeners, you won’t want to miss it!

Dr. James Lindsay is an American-born author, mathematician, and self-proclaimed professional troublemaker. He has written six books (and has a new one that just released) spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is a leading expert on Critical Race Theory, which leads him to reject it completely. He is the founder of New Discourses and currently promoting his new book "Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity―and Why This Harms Everybody," which is currently being translated into more than fifteen languages.



