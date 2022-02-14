David joins Courtenay to discuss the looming threat of an EMP attack and what can be done to prevent it. He explains how cyber attacks are related and what can be done to recover from both cyber and EMP attacks if such crises occur. They discus the geopolitical tensions that are building and the risks it poses for America. David offers his suggestions on how to protect American interests and echos George Washington’s warning regarding “entangling alliances”.
David T. Pyne, Esq. is a former U.S. Army combat arms and H.Q. staff officer with an M.A. in National Security Studies from Georgetown University. He currently serves as Deputy Director of National Operations for the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security and is a contributor to Dr. Peter Pry’s new book Blackout Warfare.
Episode resources:
https://www.doh.wa.gov/portals/1/documents/pubs/320-090_elecpuls_fs.pdf
https://emptaskforce.us
Davi Pyne’s articles:
https://nationalinterest.org/search/node/David%20Pyne
Ep 81: EMP Security with David Pyne | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
