Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 80: Conquering Crohns Through Fermented Foods with Laurenn Mones | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-1:48:00

Ep 80: Conquering Crohns Through Fermented Foods with Laurenn Mones | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Feb 10, 2022

In this episode, Laurenn Mones shares her journey from being a “healthy” competitive athlete to being diagnosed in her 30’s with debilitating Crohn’s disease. After being prescribed expensive pills that seemed counteractive to healing the immune system, she began her quest to find a better way. When she discovered the soothing powers of sauerkraut on the gut, she followed her curiosity towards fermented foods which eventually led to her now thriving business, Fermenting Fairy. In this conversation, she shares her acquired knowledge to provide listeners with gut-healthy practices, good label navigation, and the best ways to reclaim health in a toxic food industry.


 


Laurenn Mones is the founder of Fermenting Fairy located in Florida. She has over 25 years of experience with alternative healing modalities. Having attained certifications and extensive training in therapeutic yoga, breathwork, meditation, nutrition, occupational therapy, and somatic movement, she brings a unique, shape-shifting approach into her business. Lauren has a deep love and knowledge of probiotics and gut health that she exudes into her areas of expertise including IBS, Crohns, ulcerative colitis, sibo GERD, acid reflux, diverticulitis, and sensitive stomach to guide her customers and clients towards a new level of health and healing.


 


Episode Resources:


Paleo Approach: Reverse Autoimmune Disease Heal Your Body by Sarah Ballantyne


The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.


Joe Dispenza Books


 


Connect with Laurenn:


Website: fermentingfairy.com


Instagram: @fermenting.fairy


—————————————————


Follow & Connect with Courtenay:


https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20


Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link


 


Read some of her articles:


https://www.truthmatters.biz


 


& follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link


https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result


—————————————————


Other video Platforms


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/


—————————————————


Video Edited By Griffo Productions


www.griffoproductions.com


—————————————————


©2021 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture