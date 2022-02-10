Ep 80: Conquering Crohns Through Fermented Foods with Laurenn Mones | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Laurenn Mones shares her journey from being a “healthy” competitive athlete to being diagnosed in her 30’s with debilitating Crohn’s disease. After being prescribed expensive pills that seemed counteractive to healing the immune system, she began her quest to find a better way. When she discovered the soothing powers of sauerkraut on the gut, she followed her curiosity towards fermented foods which eventually led to her now thriving business, Fermenting Fairy. In this conversation, she shares her acquired knowledge to provide listeners with gut-healthy practices, good label navigation, and the best ways to reclaim health in a toxic food industry.











Laurenn Mones is the founder of Fermenting Fairy located in Florida. She has over 25 years of experience with alternative healing modalities. Having attained certifications and extensive training in therapeutic yoga, breathwork, meditation, nutrition, occupational therapy, and somatic movement, she brings a unique, shape-shifting approach into her business. Lauren has a deep love and knowledge of probiotics and gut health that she exudes into her areas of expertise including IBS, Crohns, ulcerative colitis, sibo GERD, acid reflux, diverticulitis, and sensitive stomach to guide her customers and clients towards a new level of health and healing.











Paleo Approach: Reverse Autoimmune Disease Heal Your Body by Sarah Ballantyne





The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.





Joe Dispenza Books











Website: fermentingfairy.com





Instagram: @fermenting.fairy





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











https://www.truthmatters.biz











https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/





www.griffoproductions.com





