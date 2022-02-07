Ep 79: Stolen History with Alex | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Alex present a series of thought-provoking questions that bring the validity of history as we know it into the spotlight. With current mainstream narratives and digital convenience, many have lost the ability to critically think, research and embrace curiosity. This conversation is here to change that! There’s much to consider with ancient architecture, documents, and artifacts that leave us wondering, was history altered? And if so, why? The assumption being a culture that is disconnected from its history is easy to manipulate and therefore repeat it. Power, control, and the illusion of authority will forever attempt to rewrite the books to further push an agenda unless we, as a society, take the responsibility to prove its accuracy.











Alex is one of the moderators, contributors, and researchers for Stolen History, a platform dedicated to presenting valuable and combative theories that counteract what we’ve been told to believe and accept as truth.











Episode Resources:





Books:





American Antiquities and Discoveries in the West by Josiah Priest





Dr. Anatoly T. Fomenko: Amazon Books





Annie Jacobson: The Pentagon’s Brain- DARPA





Documents:





CIA document on Tartars:





https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP78-02771R000200090002-6.pdf











Spanish flu & military connections:





http://intelligentcollector.com/blog/spanish-flu-actually-has-its-origins-at-a-u-s-army-base/











Connect with Alex:





Website: https://stolenhistory.net/





YouTube: Stolen History



