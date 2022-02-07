Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 79: Stolen History with Alex | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Feb 07, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay and Alex present a series of thought-provoking questions that bring the validity of history as we know it into the spotlight. With current mainstream narratives and digital convenience, many have lost the ability to critically think, research and embrace curiosity. This conversation is here to change that! There’s much to consider with ancient architecture, documents, and artifacts that leave us wondering, was history altered? And if so, why? The assumption being a culture that is disconnected from its history is easy to manipulate and therefore repeat it. Power, control, and the illusion of authority will forever attempt to rewrite the books to further push an agenda unless we, as a society, take the responsibility to prove its accuracy.


 


Alex is one of the moderators, contributors, and researchers for Stolen History, a platform dedicated to presenting valuable and combative theories that counteract what we’ve been told to believe and accept as truth.


 


Episode Resources:


Books:


American Antiquities and Discoveries in the West by Josiah Priest


Dr. Anatoly T. Fomenko: Amazon Books


Annie Jacobson: The Pentagon’s Brain- DARPA


Documents:


CIA document on Tartars:


https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP78-02771R000200090002-6.pdf


 


Spanish flu & military connections:


http://intelligentcollector.com/blog/spanish-flu-actually-has-its-origins-at-a-u-s-army-base/


 


Connect with Alex:


Website: https://stolenhistory.net/ 


YouTube: Stolen History

