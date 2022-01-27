Ep 76: Virus Fundamentals with Dr. Bradley Campbell | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. Bradley Campbell back to the show to discuss fundamental components of viruses. Upon discovery, it’s evident that not all viruses are “bad”. In fact, illness is not always rooted in just one virus nor does it yield a one-size-fits-all reaction. Research has concluded that more than half of our DNA has actually been modified by viruses in order to adapt to our surrounding ecosystem. Therefore, it’s clear our bodies are intelligently equipped with the natural ability to protect and detox itself. In addition to this conversation, Dr. Bradley shares his thoughts on terrain theory, medical gaslighting, v* reactions, and how to best detox if experienced.











Dr. Bradley Campbell is a holistic physician and the founder of the Health Assurance Movement. He runs an integrated medical practice, Integrated Holistic Healthcare, in Illinois. Currently he’s working to complete his 10th degree, making him one of the most educated natural healthcare practitioners in the world. He is passionately paying back that education to others through the free resources on his website.











