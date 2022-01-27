Ep 76: Virus Fundamentals with Dr. Bradley Campbell | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay’s Substack

Jan 27, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Dr. Bradley Campbell back to the show to discuss fundamental components of viruses. Upon discovery, it’s evident that not all viruses are “bad”. In fact, illness is not always rooted in just one virus nor does it yield a one-size-fits-all reaction. Research has concluded that more than half of our DNA has actually been modified by viruses in order to adapt to our surrounding ecosystem. Therefore, it’s clear our bodies are intelligently equipped with the natural ability to protect and detox itself. In addition to this conversation, Dr. Bradley shares his thoughts on terrain theory, medical gaslighting, v* reactions, and how to best detox if experienced.


 


Dr. Bradley Campbell is a holistic physician and the founder of the Health Assurance Movement. He runs an integrated medical practice, Integrated Holistic Healthcare, in Illinois. Currently he’s working to complete his 10th degree, making him one of the most educated natural healthcare practitioners in the world. He is passionately paying back that education to others through the free resources on his website. 


 


Episode Resources:


Dr. Robert Young episode- https://rumble.com/vs10f8-ep-70-injection-ingredients-dissected-with-dr.-robert-young-the-courtenay-t.html


Dr. Andreas Noack - https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/07/did-german-chemist-dr-andreas-noack-die-after-direct-energy-weapon-attack/


Dr. Steven Gundry-


Dr. Andrew Kaufman


Dr. Cowan


Dr. Stefan Lanka


Alec Zeck


The Koch Institute- https://ki.mit.edu


The 4th turning video:


https://youtu.be/qbqBYcqL1tM


 


 


Book:


The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy - What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America's Next Rendezvous with Destiny


Check this out on Amazon


 


Connect with Dr. Bradley Campbell:


Website: https://www.healthassurancemovement.org 


                https://www.drbradleycampbell.com 


Instagram: @dr.bradleycampbell 


Follow & Connect with Courtenay:


https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20


Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link


 


Read some of her articles:


https://www.truthmatters.biz


 


& follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link


https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result


Other video Platforms


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CourtenayTurner:f


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CourtenayTurner


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yNVIxoBspPt6/


Video Edited By Griffo Productions


www.griffoproductions.com


