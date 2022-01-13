Ep 72: Upholding Medical Integrity with Dr. Paul Marik | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtney and Dr. Paul Marik discuss medical integrity in the fight to conquer Covid. Dr. Marik shares his own professional insights and opinions regarding effective treatments from his extensive experiences working in the ICU. He dissolves the myths that surround treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and exposes the medical tyranny that’s plaguing hospitals today. Discouraged by the medical warfare he witnessed, Dr. Marik took matters to the court and after 35 years resigned from his practice in an effort to uphold the truth.











Dr. Marik has immense knowledge and training in a diverse set of medical fields, specifically in Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Neurocritical Care, Pharmacology, Anesthesia, Nutrition, and Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. Dr. Marik is currently a tenured Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School. He has delivered over 350 lectures at international conferences and has received numerous teaching awards. In addition, he has written over 500 peer-reviewed journal articles, 80 book chapters, authored four critical care books and has already co-authored 10 papers on many therapeutic aspects of COVID-19, making him the second most published critical care physician in the world!

















