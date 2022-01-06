Ep 70: Injection Ingredients Dissected with Dr. Robert Young | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Dr. Robert Young discuss the ingredients found in today’s experimental injection and what they mean for our body fluid alkalinization (which is essential to our health, although modern medicine places emphasis only on our blood cells). We’ve all heard fragments of the story - biowarfare, graphene oxide, mind control, 5G radiation, sterilization, mRNA technologies, depopulation…but how does it all connect? What is the actual science behind these theories? As we know, this podcast is dedicated to revealing the TRUTH because, as stated in this episode, education will be the cure we’re seeking!











Dr. Robert Young is a naturopathic practitioner, scientist, researcher, author, and keynote speaker. He holds a doctorate in nutrition and biochemistry. Over the past two and half decades, he’s been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the world. Throughout his career his research has been focused at the cellular level, specializing in cellular nutrition, biochemistry and microbiology. Dr. Robert has devoted his life to researching the true cause of “disease” and subsequently developing “The New Biology” to help people balance their life.











Amongst many other accomplishments, Dr. Robert’s research has been featured in numerous publications including The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, The International Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, and The International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccinations. He is also the author of over 100 published peer-reviewed articles as well as the author and co-author of many books, including the pH Miracle series that has sold over 10 million copies! This conversation holds so much revolutionary value and proactive measures to keep yourself safe.





