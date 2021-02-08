Courtenay Turner & Tom Phillips discuss misconceptions about fascism and historical contexts of communism as it pertains to fascism. Correction note: “Imperialism” is written by Lenin not Stalin. Also - US and UK social security plans were borrowed from Germany.
Ep 7: What is Fascism? : is ANTIFA really anti-fascist? | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Tom Phillips
Feb 08, 2021
