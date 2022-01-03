Ep 69: The American Tug of War with Alex Weber | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 69: The American Tug of War with Alex Weber
Jan 03, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay and Alex discuss current affairs and the desire to protect the free will of humanity. Alex shares his past experiences and why it’s important for him to live in alignment with a higher purpose. A recent spiritual awakening has launched him towards his next life venture of speaking out against the tyranny that threatens America by combating fear to protect love and logic.


 


Alex Weber is an international keynote speaker and author on leadership and peak performance, American Ninja Warrior competitor, World Champion lacrosse player, and an award-winning entertainer for NBC and other networks. His contagious energy and passion for people exemplified in this conversation will inspire you to lead from the heart and find your own life purpose!


 


Connect with Alex:


Website: https://www.imalexweber.com 


Instagram: @imalexweber


Book: Fail Proof: Become The Unstoppable You


