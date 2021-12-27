Ep 68: The Future of Filmmaking with Davy Williams | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Davy talk about the development of his latest production, Chinese Speaking Vampires. Davy shares his inspiration behind the film, the cultural correlations found while filming in China versus the States, and the future vision of the industry. This feel-good episode will leave you inspired to manifest your own dreams into reality!











Davy Williams is a producer, actor, filmmaker, and author. He’s appeared in more than 50 films, most being Chinese productions. Born and raised in Montana, Davy started his career in LA in the early 2000s before moving to China in 2006. Davy’s work mostly centers around Chinese-American action comedies. In 2020, Davy released two feature films Chinese Speaking Vampires and Slant Streets that can be found on Amazon Prime. He is now back in the US where he’s started an indie film production company, Kung Pao Pictures. Be sure to check out the resources below to follow Davy’s work!

















Connect with Davy:





Website: https://www.chinesespeakingvampires.net/





Instagram: @chinesespeakingvampires





Trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10005622/





The rights to use this trailer have been granted.











Click here to see the trailer





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hHqnwZmhVdtE9FzQmiurNK8kHi2pNgIW/view?usp=drive_web





—————————————————





Follow & Connect with Courtenay:





https://www.courtenayturner.com





Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20





Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link











Read some of her articles:





https://www.truthmatters.biz











& follow TruthMatters on socials:





https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link





https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21





https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result





—————————————————





Video Edited By Griffo Productions





www.griffoproductions.com





—————————————————





©2021 All Rights Reserved









Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe