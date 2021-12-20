Ep 66: The War Against Humanity Continues with Jason Bermas| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 66: The War Against Humanity Continues with Jason Bermas
Dec 20, 2021

In this episode, Courtenay and Jason discuss a large variety of controversial topics including, but not limited to, intelligence agencies, censorship, injections, September 11th, the Maxwell Trial, and transhumanism. Jason shares impeccable facts and knowledge (with resources!) that disprove a majority of weak mainstream arguments while certainly solidifying that these topics are not “conspiracies”...they’re reality! With fascinating wit, prepare to discover the unveiling of decades worth of corrupt scheming and how to fight back in order to protect humanity as we know it.


Jason Bermas is an activist, documentary filmmaker, and commentator. He is widely known for Fabled Enemies, Invisible Empire, and Loose Change: Second Edition. To learn more about Jason’s work, be sure to check out the resources below.


Episode Resources:


Info Wars: https://www.infowars.com/ 


The New Digital Age by Eric Schmidt & Jared Cohen


NASA website


Invisible Empire


Connect with Jason:


YouTube: Jason Bermas


RokFin: Jason Bermas


Twitter: Jason Bermas


https://www.courtenayturner.com


Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner) :https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20


Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link


 


Read some of her articles:


https://www.truthmatters.biz


 


& follow TruthMatters on socials:


https://instagram.com/truthmatters.biz?utm_medium=copy_link


https://twitter.com/truthmatters_tm?s=21


https://m.facebook.com/Truth-Matters-Always-109260064571710/?tsid=0.9090120437539597&source=result


www.griffoproductions.com


