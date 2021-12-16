Ep 65: Taking Responsibility for Your Health with Dr. Jonathan Mike | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay and Dr. Jonathan discuss the role of taking personal responsibility for one’s health and how it integrates into other areas of life. Dr. Jonathan shares his story from struggling C/D-average student to doctorate inspired by his passion for fitness. With large inquiry into the body positivity movement and obesity rates, this conversation sheds light onto the importance of taking care of oneself beyond aesthetics to achieve optimal health and longevity.





Dr. Jonathan is a coach, published writer, author, speaker, and professor in Exercise Science and Sports Performance. His work can be found in major publications including Muscle & Performance, Wall Street Journal, Women's Health, and Shape where he specializes in merging the gap between research and coaching. He holds impressive credentials as a PhD, CSCS*D, NSCA-CPT*D, USAW, NKT-2, SNS.





Connect with Dr. Jonathan:





Website: https://drjmike.com





Instagram: @drjmike





Twitter: Jonathan Mike











