The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 64: The Danger of Erasing History with Tom Phillips
Ep 64: The Danger of Erasing History with Tom Phillips | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Dec 13, 2021

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes special guest Tom Phillips back to the show to discuss the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and how it parallels what we’re seeing today. For, what they don’t tell us about the current “Build Back Better” plan is the inevitable destruction that needs to take place in order for it to happen. While many people believe the Great Depression was a natural result of the Stock Market Crash, Tom and Courtenay ask the better question-was it? Or was there a deeper orchestration at play by the government to win ultimate power and control? In this conversation, Tom gets to the roots of history that reveal hidden motives and of course the dangers that arise when we choose to ignore it.


 


Episode Resources:


The Forgotten Man: A New History of the Great Depression by Amity Shlaes


Common Sense by Thomas Paine


1984 by George Orwell


Animal Farm by George Orwell


 


Tom Phillips specializes in History and Economics. His main focus is Western Civilisation with an emphasis on the Cold War. Tom Phillips is the author of Queer Sinister Things: The Hidden History of Iran. Queer Sinister Things is an exhaustive presentation of Iran's modern political history. To purchase his book: 


 


https://www.amazon.com/Queer-Sinister-Things-Hidden-History/dp/0557509297


